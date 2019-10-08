ValuEngine Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.48.

RACE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 312,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ferrari by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

