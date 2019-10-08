ValuEngine Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Sell

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLDD. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 315,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.53. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $41,518.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,878 shares of company stock valued at $276,171. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 951,189 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 883,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

