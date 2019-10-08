ValuEngine Downgrades istar (NYSE:STAR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of istar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

STAR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 253,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The company had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that istar will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 26,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,151,662 shares in the company, valued at $859,893,135.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 293,810 shares of company stock worth $7,939,315. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in istar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in istar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in istar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in istar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

