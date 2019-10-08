ValuEngine Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.04.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 33,435,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,893,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 429,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $14,401,034.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,231,764 shares in the company, valued at $108,361,046.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,299,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.