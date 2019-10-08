ValuEngine Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 48,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,413 shares of company stock worth $289,130. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 170,152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

