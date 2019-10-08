ValuEngine Lowers ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of ATASY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

