ValuEngine Lowers Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CY. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 2,100,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.