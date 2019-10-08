ValuEngine Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.22.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 3,132,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

