ValuEngine Lowers Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. 4,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728. Entegra Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.23). Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 66.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegra Financial by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegra Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

