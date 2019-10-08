ValuEngine Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SPH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.76 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

