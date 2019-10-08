ValuEngine Upgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNED. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 689,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $186,289.92. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

