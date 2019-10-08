ValuEngine Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $347.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

