ValuEngine Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The company has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $293,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

