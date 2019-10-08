Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. 15,542,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961,161. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

