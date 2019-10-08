Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

