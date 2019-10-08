Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,994.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $163,994.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00696250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013709 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,155,885 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, OOOBTC, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.