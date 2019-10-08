Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

VIAB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Viacom has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,367,000 after buying an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viacom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viacom by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Viacom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after buying an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viacom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after buying an additional 77,473 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

