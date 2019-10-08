Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.68. Viad has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Viad news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $68,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viad by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.