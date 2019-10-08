Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 5.1%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.63, 605,704 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,041,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.26 million and a PE ratio of -78.45.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

