Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $82.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.18 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $78.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $322.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $360.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $503.66 million, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $760.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

