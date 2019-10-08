VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,548.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

