Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Shares Down 1.8%

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

