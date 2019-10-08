Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 85 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.