VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $170,885.00 and $157.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00446868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00097652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002436 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000550 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 65,126,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.