vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report $1.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880,000.00. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTVT. Northland Securities set a $8.00 target price on vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 312,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -3.61. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,180,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,751 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

