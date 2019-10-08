Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,750,000 after acquiring an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,461,000 after acquiring an additional 90,568 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. 238,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,445. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.