Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 175,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 302,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.