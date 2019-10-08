Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.