Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,214,000 after purchasing an additional 329,126 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,883,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $23,929,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 251,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,351. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.