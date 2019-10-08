Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.3% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after buying an additional 4,401,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $1.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

