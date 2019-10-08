Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

