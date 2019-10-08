Wibson (WIB) Reaches Market Cap of $884,147.00

Wibson (CURRENCY:WIB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Wibson token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Wibson has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Wibson has a total market capitalization of $884,147.00 and $160,787.00 worth of Wibson was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00194107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.01022046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wibson

Wibson’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,569,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Wibson is /r/wibson and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wibson’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wibson’s official website is wibson.org.

Wibson Token Trading

Wibson can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wibson directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wibson should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wibson using one of the exchanges listed above.

