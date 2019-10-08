Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

