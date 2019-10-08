WINk Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000999 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

