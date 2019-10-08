WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, approximately 10 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 100.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827,262 shares during the period.

