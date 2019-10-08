Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $197.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.83 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $155.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $764.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.26 million to $767.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $962.89 million, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $989.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities set a $160.00 price target on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

Wix.Com stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.01. 396,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,019. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 78.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 715,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $79,923,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its position in Wix.Com by 35.9% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 881,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 232,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

