WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $947.04

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $947.04 and traded as high as $970.80. WPP shares last traded at $959.40, with a volume of 3,898,375 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 985 ($12.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,096.15 ($14.32).

The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 981.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

