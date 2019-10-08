XRP Price Tops $0.27 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitlish, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX and C2CX. XRP has a market cap of $11.78 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00194737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.01022945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022419 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,330,383 coins and its circulating supply is 43,166,787,298 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitsane, Braziliex, Bitinka, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Korbit, GOPAX, Coinone, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, MBAex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, BtcTurk, ABCC, Fatbtc, Ripple China, Indodax, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), FCoin, Bitso, Coinbe, Huobi, Bithumb, Bitlish, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, Koineks, BitFlip, Gate.io, Stellarport, BitMarket, Binance, Upbit, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Covesting, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, CEX.IO, BCEX, CoinFalcon, Bitstamp, Zebpay, Bits Blockchain, B2BX, BitBay, Ovis, ZB.COM, RippleFox, Gatehub, Kraken, Koinex, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Bitbank, Kuna, Coinhub, CoinEgg, DragonEX, WazirX, Coinrail, Coindeal, DigiFinex, Liquid, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, LakeBTC, Cryptomate and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

