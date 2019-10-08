Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. TheStreet cut Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

APA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 395,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.86. Apache has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 31,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apache by 134.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 258,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 148,508 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Apache by 18.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 63,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Apache by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

