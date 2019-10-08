Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce $36.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.40 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $35.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.94 billion to $153.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $159.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.85 billion to $161.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Swedbank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after acquiring an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,212,000 after acquiring an additional 622,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

