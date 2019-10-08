Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.98. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.80.

CTAS remained flat at $$260.33 during trading on Tuesday. 448,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.