Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $28.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.98 billion and the highest is $28.45 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.39 billion to $122.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.94 billion to $126.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of KR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,670,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,402. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,523 shares of company stock worth $4,061,639. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

