Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SilverCrest Metals also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILV. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

