Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SVMK reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $98,767.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,639 shares of company stock worth $4,711,324 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 3,055.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. SVMK has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.