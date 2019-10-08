Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.45. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $904.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

