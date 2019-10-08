Zacks: Analysts Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,517. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Quanterix news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $72,658.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,050. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Quanterix by 3,159.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quanterix by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

