Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

VIRT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 1,107,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after buying an additional 4,842,600 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after buying an additional 1,674,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 939,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after buying an additional 767,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 672,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 668,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after buying an additional 578,148 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.