Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.57. CME Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $213.33. The company had a trading volume of 774,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

