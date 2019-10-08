Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EC shares. Citigroup set a $19.80 price objective on Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.