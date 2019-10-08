Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $9.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.69 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 billion to $40.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.92 billion to $42.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,739. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

